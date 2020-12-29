Vicky Kaushal celebrates last working day of 2020 with all smiles selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): By sharing an all-smiles selfie, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday celebrated the last working day of the year 2020. Kaushal also asked his fans if they are also getting to end this year by doing what they love the most.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed selfie as he channels his happy mood.



In the snap, the 'Raazi' star is seen striking a smiling pose while sporting a black t-shirt and matching cap, while donning a clean-shaven look.



Kaushal seems to celebrate the last working day of the year of pandemic, as he mentioned in the caption that read, "Are you also getting to end this year doing what you love doing the most? Last working day of 2020! #countyourblessings "

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 64 thousand fans liked it within 16 minutes of being posted.

While adoring the smiling selfie, much left fire and red heart emoticons in the comments section.

Lately, the 'Manmarziyaan' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture from his gymnasium as he showcased his toned biceps. (ANI)

