New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army.
The 'Masaan' star, who is set to don the military uniform for the second time, shared a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.
"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama 'Takht,' 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,' and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. (ANI)
Vicky Kaushal elated to spend time with Indian Army
ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:44 IST
New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army.