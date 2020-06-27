Vicky Kaushal honours field marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal who will be seen playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his next film paid tribute to the decorated soldier on his 12th death anniversary on Saturday.

The 'Raazi' actor shared a video montage on Twitter, featuring an original clip of Sam Manekshaw addressing a crowd of uniform personnel.

The video later unveiled the second character look of Kaushal for the flick - a midshot picture, where he is seen wearing the uniform, sitting and smiling for the camera.

Kaushal's first look for the film was launched last year, this day.

"Saluting Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary," read the lines towards the end of the video.



'Chhapaak' filmmaker Meghna Gulzar will be seen directing this untitled film and is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

After leaving fans stunned with his superb acting skills in films such as 'Raazi' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', the 32-year-old star is once again set to don the military uniform to portray the renowned personality.

Last year, in June, the actor shared the first look from the yet to be named film on his Twitter account and expressed how "honoured and proud" he is for getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen.



The actor's get up bore an uncanny similarity with Sam Manekshaw, completing the look with his thick moustaches and broad wrinkled forehead.

The first look shows Vicky sitting in an office with a pen in one hand and spectacles in another. One can also see a trophy kept behind him. (ANI)

