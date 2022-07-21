Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aanand L Rai attend 'The Gray Man' premiere in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming crime thriller 'The Gray Man' hosted a star-studded grand premiere of their film on July 20 in Mumbai.

Many big faces from the Bollywood industry attended the grand night like Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aanand L Rai along with south actor Dhanush, who marks his Hollywood debut with 'The Gray Man' opposite Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

The event was also attended by the 'Avengers: Endgame' director duo Joe and Anthony Russo.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky, shared a string of pictures from the premiere night, which he captioned, "Last night was Gray-et with people whom I truly admire."



In the pictures, the 'Uri' actor could be seen with Dhanush and the Russo brothers.



Apart from him, 'Raanjhana' director Anand L Rai expressed his gratitude and dropped a picture in which he can be seen posing with the Russo brothers and the 'Atrangi Re' actor.



"Thank you @netflix_in for such fabulous evening. It was definitely NOT just another Thursday with gigantic makers @therussobrothers Overwhelmed to have you both here. Take a bow. And last but not the least @dhanushkraja , love you. My magician my bhai You deserve every bit of it and Much More in life. #thegrayman will always remain special for many reasons. #thegraymannetflix." He captioned the post.

Netizens shower praises for the 'Maari' actor, as he opted for a simple white shirt and white lungi for the premiere night.

Bollywood actors like Randeep Hooda, Alaya F, Aditi Pohankar and directors Vishal Bharadwaj, Raj and DK among others also attended the 'The Gray Man' premiere.

Besides Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush, the film also casts Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard in prominent roles.

'The Gray Man' is all set to stream on Netflix from July 22, 2022.


