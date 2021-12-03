Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding: District Collector Sawai Madhopur conducts meeting to discuss law, order

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding preparations are in full swing! The two are just a few days away from tying the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

On Friday, the district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the upcoming big fat wedding. The meeting was conducted in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company.



Members of the hotel staff were also present in the meeting.

It has been reported that wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9. Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony of Vicky and Katrina, who are fondly called ViKat by their fans.

Vicky and Katrina's romance rumours began after Katrina, in Karan Johar's popular TV show, said that she would like to work with Vicky and they would look good together. On hearing this, Vicky was completely flattered and made a gesture of fainting. (ANI)

