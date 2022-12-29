Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani heap praise on "legend" Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani recently shared a fanboy and fangirl moment with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The two met and interacted with Big B on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

On Thursday, Vicky and Kiara took to their respective Instagram feeds and posted pictures and videos with Big B.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)



"Aaj khush toh bohot hain hum...Been watching the show for 22 years on Tv... finally got a chance to be on the show with the Legend! Watch the telecast tonight," Vicky dropped the video in which he is seen seeking blessings touching Big B's feet.

Kiara dropped a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, "My fangirl moment of 2022! From watching KBC at home to being on the hot seat with the one and only legend @amitabhbachchan sir! Thankyou ..Truly a dream come true to be on your show sir."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Vicky and Kiara have recently worked together in 'Govinda Naam Mera', which is touted to be a quirky murder mystery. The film also stars Bhumi Pedneker. In the upcoming months, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in'Satyaprem ki Katha'. (ANI)