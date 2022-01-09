Vicky Kaushal marks one month marriage anniversary with Katrina Kaif, shares unseen picture from wedding festivities

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): It's been a month since the much-awaited Bollywood wedding -- 'Katrina Kaif weds Vicky Kaushal' has taken place, and the actors are now celebrating their one month marriage anniversary by dedicating adorable posts for each other.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a photo that appears to be from their sangeet ceremony--the function from which no photos were revealed yet.

In the all-smiles candid picture, the duo could be seen grooving on a party song on the stage. Katrina looks drop-dead gorgeous in a popping pink lehenga choli, while Vicky looks dapper as always in a navy blue ethnic kurta.

"Forever to go!" Vicky captioned the post adding a red heart emoticon.





Earlier today, Katrina also marked the special day by sharing a snuggled up selfie with her husband.



Fans and fellow celebrities have already gone gaga over the pictures of the couple, who tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' have postponed the film's Delhi shooting schedule in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country. (ANI)

