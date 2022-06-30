Vicky Kaushal meets legendary lyricist Gulzar, duo's picture exudes happy vibes

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday, shared a candid picture on his Instagram, in which the 'URI' actor can be seen along with legendary lyricist Gulzar as he steps into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw for his upcoming biopic 'Sam Bahadur'.

In the picture, the 'Manmarziyan' actor could be seen sharing a smile with the 'Raazi' lyricist, with his hand on his heart as a sign of respect for the legendary writer, whereas the 87-year-old screenwriter could be seen holding the actor's hand.



Fans swamped the comment section with heart emoticons and also many Bollywood celebrities reacted to the picture. "Yaaaaar" Ayshmann Khurrana commented on the picture followed by crying and a white heart emoji.



Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote, "So sweet" followed by a heart emoticon.



The writer and the actor collaborated for the first time in Meghna Gulzar's directorial 'Raazi', which was declared a hit and the Vicky received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film.

The 'Masaan' actor is currently preparing for his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' which is based on the life of the legendary chief of the Army Staff and Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. The film is directed by 'Chhapaak'film maker Meghna Gulzar and also casts Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Sheikh as former Prime minister of India Smt. Indira Gandhi in the lead role.

This marks the second collaboration of the 'Sanju' actor with Meghna after their blockbuster hit 'Raazi' in 2018.

Apart from that, Vicky was recently awarded the 'IIFA Best Actor- Male Award' for his performance in 'Sardar Uddham Singh' and will be also seen in Maddock Films' next to-be-titled film opposite Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)