Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to "bravest men who believe in service before self" on Army Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): In honour of the seventy-third 'National Army Day', Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal paid his respect to the Army by posting a video from his time spent with them at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, located at an altitude of 16,000 feet, on the Indo-China border.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a short video to celebrate the seventy-third 'National Army Day'. In the clip, a soldier can be seen teaching Vicky how to load and shoot a rifle. The actor also recalled how a member of his team was rushed to a lower altitude after he experienced trouble breathing.





Remembering the hardship and sacrifices of the heroes in uniform, he wrote, "Remember being at alt. of 16,000ft at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. A member of my team was rushed to a lower altitude since he was finding it difficult to even breathe.

He continued, "That's where our Indian Army was holding their grounds with all their might in order to protect us. My salute to our bravest men who believe in "Service before Self". #ArmyDay."

On the work front, Vicky will be portraying the role of first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic 'Sam', which has been written by Bhavani Iyer. He also recently unveiled the first look of 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', where he will reunite with his 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar. (ANI)

