Vicky Kaushal pens heartfelt note for his parents on their wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): November 3 is a special day for actor Vicky Kaushal as it's his mother's birthday today and his parents' wedding anniversary as well.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky penned a heartfelt wish for his parents, writing, "she turned 60. They turned 35. Quite a special day for the Kaushal household."

Alongside the note, Vicky posted an adorable picture, in which he can be seen sharing smiles with his mother and father.





"Blessed with the best," he captioned the image.

The family picture has garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"Adorable. God bless you all," a fan commented.

Celebrities like Richa Chadha, Rakul Preet Singh, Kapil Sharma, and Tahira Kashyap dropped a string of red heart emojis on it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)

