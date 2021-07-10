Vicky Kaushal recalls first audition as he completes 9 years in Bollywood

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has completed 9 years in the Hindi Film Industry on Saturday. On his Instagram handle, the actor marked the special day by recalling his first audition in 2012, when he entered Bollywood.

The 33-year-old actor took to his Instagram story and dug out a priceless picture from one of his auditions in 2012, the year when he entered the Hindi Film Industry.

Expressing gratitude for completing nine years in the entertainment industry, he wrote, "Today, 9 years back SHUKR!"



In the picture, Vicky can be seen wearing a white T-shirt while holding an audition whiteboard, dated '10th July 2012'.



The National Film Award-winning actor began his Bollywood journey as an assistant director, on Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Later, the actor made his screen debut with Anurag's co-production, 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana'. Later, he got a small role in Anurag's 'Bombay Velvet' that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

The actor got his first role as a lead in Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 much-acclaimed movie 'Masaan', where he starred alongside Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

He later starred in the blockbuster hit movies like Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' as a supporting actor. With Anurag's 'Manmarziyaan' co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar's web series 'Lust Stories' co-starring Kiara Advani and 2018 romantic drama 'Love Per Square Foot' co-starring Angira Dhar, Vicky solidified his foothold in the industry.

However, in 2019, Vicky delivered his career's and the year's biggest hit 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' directed by Aditya Dhar. His performance in the film established Vicky as one of the most hit A-list commercial stars in the industry and also made him bag the 'National Film Award' for best actor the same year.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in much-anticipated films like 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Takht', 'Mr Lele' and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

