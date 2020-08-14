Vicky Kaushal reminisces assisting Anurag Kashyap in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Reminiscing the times when he used to work outside of the frames, actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday shared pictures from the sets of director Anurag Kashyap's crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in which he worked as Kashyap's assistant.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor took to Instagram to share the pictures of himself from the sets of the film.

While one picture features him holding the clapperboard ahead of the shoot of a scene, the other one features him standing near a wall as a scene from the film is being shot.

"Circa 2010- Jab hum frame se bahar khade hua karte thhey. #GangsOfWasseypur," he wrote in the caption.

Before making his debut with director Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Masaan,' Vicky assisted Anurag Kashyap in the two installments of 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' following which he made appearances in Kashyap's 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana' and 'Bombay Velvet.'

He was last seen in Karan Johar's horror film 'Bhoot- Part One: Th Haunted Ship' and will next be seen essaying the role of revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham Singh.'(ANI)

