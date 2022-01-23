Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali wrap up Laxman Utekar's untitled film in Indore

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Months after working for filmmaker Laxman Utekar's untitled film, actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have wrapped the shooting in Indore.

Actor Sharib Hashmi, who is playing a pivotal role in the movie, took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures from the wrap party on the film set.

The post that was shared on Saturday night features the whole cast and crew of the yet to be titled film.

Sharing the pictures, Hashmi wrote a heartfelt note that read, "Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team. Produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan"



The 'Filmistaan' actor also praised Utekar, Sara and Vicky in the caption.



"Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you're a sweetheart [?] @vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr. you're such a sweetheart really," Hashmi wrote.



Going by the pictures and videos shared by several crew members on social media, the set appears to be prepared for filming a wedding scene.



A leaked picture from the shoot set is also going rounds on Instagram where Vicky and Sara could be seen filming for a wedding scene. Vicky could be seen dressed in a groom's attire, while Sara was seen clad in a bride-red coloured saree. Both were holding garlands in their hands.



Going by Hashmi's post, it is still not clear if the team has completely wrapped up the shooting, or had just completed Indore's shoot schedule for the movie helmed by 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar. (ANI)

