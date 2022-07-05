Vicky Kaushal says goodbye to his beard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): After sporting a beard for a long time, actor Vicky Kaushal has now opted for a clean shaven look.

Several new pictures of Vicky have been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen looking super stylish.



Interestingly, Vicky made his appearance with clean shaven look days after his wife Katrina Kaif suggested him to grow a beard like Hrithik Roshan.

Recently, Katrina shared a reel from Hrithik's Instagram feed in her stories. Lauding her Bang Bang co-star's bearded look, she wrote, "Loving this Beardo vibe," along with tagging Hrithik and Vicky.



Though a part of Hrithik's endorsement for a men's grooming brand, it lead to an adorable exchange of posts between the lovebirds Katrina and Vicky.

Vicky reshared Katrina's poste and wrote, "We need to talk" to the particular brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently busy preparing for Meghna Gulzar's much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The project also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war but when I read the script I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me," Vicky had earlier said.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-tiled film. In his kitty he also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar. (ANI)

