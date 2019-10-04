Vicky Kaushal at Golden Temple, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Vicky Kaushal at Golden Temple, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Vicky Kaushal seeks blessing at Golden temple ahead of second schedule of 'Sardar Udham Singh'

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal went to the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday to seek blessings ahead of beginning the second schedule of the upcoming film 'Sardar Udham Singh'.
The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor took to Instagram to inform about the visit and posted a picture of himself at the holy abode alongside.
Clad in all-white kurta and pyjama and head covered with an orange scarf, Vicky was seen praying with folded hands and his head bowed down with the Golden temple in the background.
"Babaji, mehr bakshyo. #SardarUdhamSingh here we go!" he captioned the photo.

The first look of 'Sardar Udham Singh' featuring the 'Masaan' actor came out on April 30, this year. In the first look pictures, Vicky donned a vintage look with a long coat and a hat in his hand. In another picture, director Shoojit Sircar was explaining a scene to the 'Manmarziyan' actor.
Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Vicky will be seen essaying the role of Udham Singh in the film. Singh, a revolutionary belonging to the Ghadar Party, assassinated Michael Dwyer in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.
The film is penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.
Apart from the biopic, Vicky will also feature in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama 'Takht' and debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:20 IST

'Shakuntala Devi': Sanya Malhotra unveils her first look as...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Sanya Malhotra on Friday gave fans a glimpse of her much-awaited look from the upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer,' which stars Vidya Balan as the maths whiz.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:02 IST

Tiffany Haddish hits back at Chingy for refuting they hooked up

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Actress Tiffany Haddish has hit back at rapper Chingy after he denied they ever hooked up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:35 IST

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she's...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Gwyneth Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' accidentally spilled that she never watched the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:24 IST

Angelina Jolie walks Japan red carpet with children Maddox and Zahara

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Angelina Jolie, who is currently occupied with her forthcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' promotions was joined by her oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt for the red carpet in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:52 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee urge people to help Bihar...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday requested fans and followers on social media to come together in order to help Bihar in overcoming the floods which have battered the state and claimed over 70 lives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:15 IST

Harvey Weinstein request to move sex-assault trial out of...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's bid to move his sex-trial out of Manhattan has been denied by the court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 09:51 IST

PETA slams Justin Bieber for spending $35K on exotic cats

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) calls out pop star Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin for spending as much as $35,000 for buying a pair of exotic cats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 09:29 IST

'Would love to have kids' with Sarah Hyland, says Wells Adams

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Wells Adams has planned out all with fiancee Sarah Hyland including kids.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:46 IST

Selena Gomez premieres new Netflix series 'Living Undocumented'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): A day after talking about her family's immigration experience in an emotional op-ed, Selena Gomez attended the premiere of her new Netflix series 'Living Undocumented' and opened up about a few of her show's subjects.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:07 IST

Victoria Beckham recalls her favourite Spice Girls look

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Victoria Beckham remembered the most celebrated couture from her days in the Spice Girls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:57 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she's never seen 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Shocker! American actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she has never seen Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', in which she also starred.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:21 IST

Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro didn't get along well on sets of 'Joker'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): It wasn't all smooth sailing between actors Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro on the sets of 'Joker'.

Read More
iocl