Vicky Kaushal sets internet on fire with his latest shirtless picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram picture is proof of the fact that why his name is synonymous with hotness.

On Friday, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star took to the photo-sharing application and shared a few pictures from his vacation with his wife Katrina Kaif at an undisclosed location.

One of the images features him posing shirtless, with azure blue waters and greenery in the background.



"No wifi still finding better connection," he captioned the post.



His solo picture has left his fans in awe of his hot physique.

"Who's the hottest man in the world? It's Vicky Kaushal," a fan commented.

"Vicky, you are so so so hot," another one wrote.

Vicky also shared a new picture with Katrina. In the particular image, the love birds can be seen soaking up the sun on a boat.



For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 last year. (ANI)

