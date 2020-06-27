Vicky Kaushal shares new look as Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Paying a heartfelt tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday shared a monochromatic picture posing as the decorated soldier on his 12th death anniversary.

Vicky, who will be seen essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his next film, put out a picture on Instagram wherein he is seen bearing an uncanny similarity with the braveheart. In the picture, Vicky is seen in the Army attire as he looks into the camera.

Along with the picture, Kaushal wrote, "A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw."

With the post hitting Instagram, fans and celebrity followers including Aparshakti Khurrana praised the picture.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan commented, "Fantastic."

Dia Mirza wrote, "Wow" along with raising hand emojis.

Ranveer Singh also appreciated Vicky's transformation, and wrote, "Kya Baat Hai." ( with raising hand emojis).

Earlier in the day, the 'Raazi' actor shared a video montage on Twitter, featuring an original clip of Sam Manekshaw addressing a crowd of uniform personnel, and remembered the brave heart.

The video later unveiled the second character look of Kaushal for the flick - a midshot picture, where he is seen wearing the uniform, sitting and smiling for the camera.

Kaushal's first look for the film was launched last year, this day."Saluting Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary," read the lines towards the end of the video. (ANI)

