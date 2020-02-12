Vicky Kaushal shares romantic song 'Channa Ve'

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday shared romantic song -- Channa Ve -- from the upcoming horror-thriller film, 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship'.

The 31-year-old actor shared the song on Twitter and wrote: "The dark side was once shining with love. #ChannaVe out now!

The romantic number features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. It starts from a dialogue by Vicky's character saying that he sometimes deliberately doesn't take his pills, so that he can see his family again, in hallucinations.

The song narrates the love story of Vicky and Bhumi's characters, from their wedding to the birth of their daughter. The song captures flashbacks of a happy family life with his wife and child.

It also shows Vicky, popping pills to tackle his trauma from stress. The song has been penned Akhil Sachdeva and crooned by Akhil and Mansheel Gujral.

'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the flick also Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'. (ANI)