New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Reminiscing his usual routine during pre-COVID days, actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday posted a picture of himself enjoying a horseback ride.
The 'Manmarziyan' actor took to Instagram to post the picture in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket.
"Kabhi din ki shuruat horseback par hoti thi... aaj kal throwback par ho rahi hai! .#majormissing," he wrote in the caption.
The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai based house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown. (ANI)
Vicky Kaushal shares throwback picture riding horse as he misses pre-COVID days
ANI | Updated: May 23, 2020 20:24 IST
