Vicky Kaushal shares what went into making 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who became the talk of the town after his breathtaking performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', shared what went into making the film and how the team maintained the 'Josh' to make 'URI' happen.

Vicky remembers exactly when the shoot started and wrote on Instagram, "8th June! On this date exactly a year back we started shooting for URI. And what a year it has been!! The best Roller Coaster ride I will ever be on!"

He added, "Exactly a week before the shoot (2nd June 2018) we were sitting at our office balcony and waiting for a final call on 'if URI is happening or not'. I still remember how tense and stressed everyone was and how desperately we were making efforts to somehow cut costs."

While they were waiting for the final call, the actor shared that including him and Mohit Raina, 20 other actors had already undergone the most rigorous physical training ever for a film. He added that Yami Gautam also cut her hair at once.

"Also on that day, without even questioning me once Yami Gautam cut her hair short for the film, which was pretty incredible considering she had to let go of other projects because of her new look," he said.

While a part of the film's team was already off to Serbia, some characters weren't yet finalised. "We didn't have actors to play some of the most important roles including the PM and Army General."

"And it was made and HOW!!" the post further read.

The post concluded, "Thank you each and every one of you who showered URI with so much love and affection!! It was truly overwhelming to see people crying, laughing, clapping, whistling basically thoroughly enjoying each and every moment of the film. Thank you Indian Army and their families for the incredible sacrifice you make on a daily basis for our country."

"Thank you, Thank You, Thank You!Dil se Thank You!!"



The 'Raazi' star, played the role of an army officer in the Aditya Dhar directorial, which earned him humongous praises.

Apart from Vicky, the film also starred Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yami Gautam as a no-nonsense interrogation officer.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' hit the theatres on January 11. (ANI)

