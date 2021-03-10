Vicky Kaushal shares workout motivation for fans with latest post

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who currently has several films in the pipeline, shared some workout motivation with his fans on Wednesday.

The 'Manmarziyaan' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a monochromatic picture of him looking completely focused and determined, along with a motivational caption that read, "One rep at a time. One stride at a time. One swing at a time. Eyes on the (flag emoji)."





In the picture, Vicky seems to be posing at his gym or a training place, while sporting a loose t-shirt along with a cap. The post from the star received more than two lakh likes within a span of two hours.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky has several projects in his kitty, like 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Takht', and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

