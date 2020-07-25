Vicky Kaushal spends a 'coffee day' at home, fans can't stop gushing over him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal treated his fans to a new picture of himself enjoying his evening black coffee in solitude on Saturday.
The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor took to Instagram to share the picture where he is seen sitting at a cosy corner in his house and enjoying his black coffee.
Keeping his caption simple and descriptive of his day, Kaushal wrote, "Kaafi coffee day".
The 32-year-old actor was seen slaying the comfy look wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt and capping the look off with a matching cap.
Fans poured love over the picture with Vicky's female fans gushing over the 'Masaan' actor. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:46 IST
