Vicky Kaushal tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor on Monday informed his fans via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to get tested.

The news comes soon after actor Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she had tested positive for the deadly infection. The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement informing fans about his current health condition.

Vicky wrote, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."

He further urged the people who came in contact with him to get tested and wrote, "I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."



The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Vicky and Bhumi are the latest addition to the list of B-town celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky has several projects in the pipeline including 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Takht', and 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)