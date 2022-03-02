Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal treats fans to video of him grooving to upbeat music

ANI | Updated: Mar 02, 2022 19:00 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is known for choosing diverse projects, treated his fans to a video of him grooving to upbeat music.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 'Masaan' actor shared a video from his makeup room where he can be seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers.
In the video, he can be seen dancing on the beats of Hasan Raheem's song 'Joona'. He captioned, "Aaj mood kaafi top chal rha hai #newbeginings."



Reportedly, the 'Uri' actor will soon start shooting for his next film with actor Tripti Dimri.
Apart from the yet-untitled film with Tripti, Vicky will also be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and 'The Great Indian Family' with Manushi Chhillar. (ANI)

