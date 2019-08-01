Vicky Kaushal (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal turns chef for Indian Army

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:19 IST

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who is spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has turned chef for the troops.
The `Uri: The Surgical Strike` actor, who is all set to don the military uniform for the second time, shared a series of pictures on Instagram making rotis for the first time in his life. "The first-ever roti I made... glad it was for the army," he wrote.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The first ever roti I made... glad it was for the army.

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Aug 1, 2019 at 6:00am PDT


In the pictures, an excited Vicky, donning the Army uniform, is seen taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making a roti.
Earlier on Wednesday, the 'Manmarziyan' actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.
"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama 'Takht,' 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,' and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. (ANI)

