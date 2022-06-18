Vicky Kaushal turns up the heat in latest all-white look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his 'all white' look from his recent Croatia trip and fans just can't keep calm.

The 'Sardar Udham' actor took to his Instagram account to share a few photographs from his recent work trip, where posed for the camera in a white shirt, white pants and black and white high-neck sneakers. The actor completed his outfit with black shades that reflected the sea in his backdrop.





In the first picture, the actor can be seen in profile rolling up his sleeves. He sports a 'Kada' on his left hand. In the next photo, the actor stares looking at the camera in style showing off his high-neck sneakers.

Fans and admirers swamped the comment section of the actor's post with fire and heart emoticons. An Instagram user commented on the pictures, "You are the true definition of hotness. It's either there is honey inside of you or you are naturally talented in sweetness... Big fan always".



Vicky who won the IIFA Best Actor Award in the lead role for 'Sardar Udham' will be seen next with actor Sara Ali Khan in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The 'Sanju' actor recently flew back to Mumbai after shooting for a romantic song with actor Tripti Dimri and choreographer Farah Khan. (ANI)

