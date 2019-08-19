Vicky Kaushal's childhood picture is sure to make you go aww!

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): After winning hearts with his spectacular performance in films like 'Raazi,' 'Sanju,' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' Vicky Kaushal has sent his fans into a frenzy as he shared a childhood picture of himself.

The actor who recently bagged the National award for the Best Actor for his film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' on Monday shared a cute childhood picture of himself.

"Fridge potato. Circa '88," he captioned the photo.



A calm Vicky can be seen sitting inside a fridge, claded in a white half-sleeved kurta and matching knickers.

With big eyes, messy hair, and a black thread around his neck, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor looks every bit adorable as he gives a picture-perfect post with a smile.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama 'Takht,' 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,' and an untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. (ANI)