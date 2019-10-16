Victoria Beckham reveals secrets of her long-lasting marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has shared some secrets of her perfect marriage with former professional footballer David Beckham.

The 45-year-old star shared how she keeps her marriage with David long-lasting and fruitful during an interview on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday, reported Fox News.

She renumerated the time when she met her handsome hubby more than two decades ago and how she felt in "love at first sight."

"You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children," Victoria told Hoda Kotb.

"But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together."

Victoria stressed that "communication is key" when it comes to managing the Beckham family's hectic schedule.

"We are very present in the kids' lives," she revealed.

"We love our family. Everything we do revolve around our family," she explained Kotb.

"I think it's just being focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."

The beautiful couple tied the knot in 1999 and has welcomed four children to their family: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. (ANI)

