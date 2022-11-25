Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail': Story of aspiring IAS, IPS students

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): It is said that in India, there is a student in every street, every village and every town who dreams of being an IAS or IPS officer. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's new film is about these students.

After making cinematic gems like 'Parinda', '1942: A Love Story', 'Mission Kashmir', the 'Munnabhai' franchise, '3 Idiots', and 'PK,' the producer-director is directing and producing '12th Fail', which has been adapted from Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name.

The film is inspired by the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

But '12th Fail' isn't a biography as much as it is a portrait of the power of one - how one man or a woman with integrity can create seismic change.



The film is headlined by Vikrant Massey.

Talking about the subject, Vikrant said, "It's the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, and to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and constitution. Working with VVC is a dream come true and a huge challenge since he's such a thorough director."

'12th Fail' is going to be shot in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, which has seen the birth of generations of bureaucrats.

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra also spoke at length about the film. He said, "If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film. '12th Fail' is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence... I will believe I have succeeded."

The team has wrapped up the first schedule of '12th Fail' in Chambal, Agra, and is currently filming the second schedule in Delhi. It is scheduled for a 2023 Summer release. (ANI)

