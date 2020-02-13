Vidya Balan announces next movie 'Sherni'

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Vidya Balan on Thursday announced her upcoming project named 'Sherni', which will be directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The 41-year-old actor posted on Instagram, "Thrilled to announce my next film - #SHERNI ... Cannot wait to start shoot!Directed by: #AmitMasurkar ,Produced by: @BhushanKumar @ivikramix #KrishanKumar & #AmitMasurkar. Written by: @aasthatiku"



Vidya soon will be seen in 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' in which will be essaying the titular role. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles.

Helmed by Anu Menon, the story revolves around Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips. Popularly known as 'mental calculator', her unique talent was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.



'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' is set to hit the theatres on May 8 this year. (ANI)

