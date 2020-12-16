Vidya Balan earns 'good karma' on vacation as she sets on cleanliness drive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vidya Balan who was recently enjoying her holiday in Palampur, took up the task of cleaning the vicinity while on vacation.

The 'Kahaani' star is currently enjoying a family vacation with producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur celebrating their wedding anniversary in the mountains.





The 'Shakuntala Devi' actor has always been vocal about social issues and makes it a point to contribute towards the betterment of the environment. Recently while on her break, Balan shared videos and pictures on Instagram Stories wherein she cleared bottles off the mountains, as well as expressed her pleasure for being able to earn 'good karma' on her vacation.



The 'Begum Jaan' star took off to Himachal in order to celebrate her wedding anniversary, later the actor visited Palampur where she participated in the cleanliness drive.

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in the biopic of 'Shakuntala Devi' earlier this year and the star is currently shooting for her next 'Sherni'. (ANI)

