Vidya Balan is all smiles after bagging Youth Icon Award

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:24 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): Vidya Balan is over the moon after bringing home the Youth Icon Award from The Imperial College London.
It seems like her upcoming outing 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer' is every bit special for the 40-year-old. Balan recently visited the College in London for interaction with the students.
Her UK visit became "unforgettable" due to the "love and warmth" she received from the students there.
Documenting her Certificate of Recognition on Instagram, the 'Mission Mangal' star wrote, "I was excited to visit The Imperial College London for interaction with the students...It was after all where Shakuntala Devi made the historic calculation that earned her an entry into the #GuinnessBookOfWorldRecords."
Expressing joy on receiving the award, she added, "what made it unforgettable was the love and warmth I received from you students ...the energy in that room was truly infectious."
"Its extra special cuz for the first time i received a Youth Icon Award from the Youth itself. You know sometimes 2 + 2 = (equals )beyond what 4 can contain," she concluded.Vidya is set to star in the titular role of the Indian Math wizard who was able to make swift calculations on her fingertips.
The film based on the life of a mathematical genius is directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra.
It also stars 'Dangal' star Sanya Malhotra and is slated to hit the theatres during summer 2020. (ANI)

