Vidya Balan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Vidya Balan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Vidya Balan pays tribute to maths genius Shakuntala Devi on 90th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:11 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Vidya Balan who will be seen playing the mathematician Shakuntala Devi in her next film, paid tribute to the genius on her 90th birth anniversary.
The 'Dirty Picture' star shared a picture of the 'human computer' on her Instagram.
Vidya wrote, "Charismatic, witty & exceptionally brilliant, she gave the world more reasons than one to be in awe with her! Remembering the extraordinary woman, #ShakuntalaDevi, on her 90th birth anniversary."

Last month, the actor shared a teaser of the upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer.'
The clip filled with numeric equations and formulas was the actor's way of commemorating the day dedicated to the most deadly subject - Maths!
Vidya's upcoming outing is based on the life of the mathematical genius of the same name who was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations.
Slated to hit theatres during summer 2020, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:17 IST

Nick Jonas shares his first character poster from 'Jumanji: Next Level'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): After releasing the trailer of the much-awaited film 'Jumanji: The Next Level', singer Nick Jonas piqued the curiosity of his fans by sharing his character poster from the film.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:38 IST

Here's why Shah Rukh Khan feels happy in getting older every year

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): After receiving such overwhelming birthday wishes from his friends and fans all across the globe, Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan thanked his well-wishers and considered him lucky to get older every year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:35 IST

Kartik Aaryan shares rib-tickling trailer of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): The trailer of the film 'Pati Patni or Woh' starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday was released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:26 IST

Sometimes we fall off: Kim Kardashian on gaining 18 pounds, fitness goals

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 4: Kim Kardashian West has some new fitness goals in mind as she hit the gym with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. She revealed to fans that she is trying to lose some weight that she's gained over the course of last year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:15 IST

We're the best at making really good kids!: SRK tells wife Gauri

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Gauri Khan took a stroll down her memory lane and shared a throwback family picture from their vacation featuring husband and megastar Shah Rukh Khan and their two kids. However, it is the doting father and a husband's response over the adorable picture which will ju

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:01 IST

'Panipat' poster: Arjun Kapoor looks fierce as Maratha warrior

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor aced the look of a fierce warrior with headgear and armour as he unveiled his first character poster from the upcoming film 'Panipat.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:37 IST

Amitabh Bachchan to inaugurate IFFI: Javadekar

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): The upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will be inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:14 IST

'Breaking Point': Britney Spears' 2007 breakdown revealed in documentary

Washington DC [USA], Nov 4 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Britney Spears' 2007 breakdown may have been even worse than anyone knew as insiders have revealed the story in a new documentary named 'Britney Spears - Breaking Point'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:15 IST

'Panipat': Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon reveal their first look

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Lead actors from the historical period drama film 'Panipat' shared their look from the film on Monday. While Sanjay Dutt is seen as fierce battle warrior, 'Ahmad Shah Abdali,' Kriti Sanon is seen as graceful 'Parvati Bai'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:46 IST

Anupam Kher takes 'morning walk friends' for lavish brunch

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Anupam Kher recently gave a sweet surprise to some underprivileged children and took them to a hotel in Mumbai for brunch.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:46 IST

It's hard to shoot here: Priyanka on Delhi's air pollution

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra's latest post on Instagram is a proof that Bollywood celebrities are equally affected by climate change. As the actor is shooting for her next -- 'The White Tiger' in Delhi, she revealed how hard it is for her to shoot in such poor air quality.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:22 IST

'Breathlessess, moist eyes' - you're either in love or in Delhi,...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor took a dig at the dipping air quality here while sharing an image that stated if you are experiencing the signs of "breathlessness" or "moist eyes", you are "either in Love or in Delhi."

Read More
iocl