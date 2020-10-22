Vidya Balan resumes shoot for 'Sherni' in Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Vidya Balan has resumed the shooting for her upcoming film 'Sherni' in Madhya Pradesh.

The shoot for the film came to a halt in mid-March as the nation went into a lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

With productions getting back on track while following the requisite safety protocols, Vidya Balan too has started shooting for the film.



'Sherni', directed by Amit Masurkar, explores the man-animal conflict. It features Vidya Balan as a forest officer.

Earlier this year in February, the 'Kismat Konnection' star announced the movie with a poster of the film. She wrote on Instagram, "Thrilled to announce my next film - #SHERNI ... Cannot wait to start shoot!Directed by: #AmitMasurkar ,Produced by: @BhushanKumar @ivikramix #KrishanKumar & #AmitMasurkar. Written by: @aasthatiku"

Last seen in 'Shakuntala Devi', Vidya Balan shifted the release to the OTT platform because of the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

