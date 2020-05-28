Vidya Balan reveals first look of her short film 'Natkhat'

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Actor Vidya Balan unveiled the first look of her first short film 'Natkhat,' wherein she can be seen in a rural avatar. The actor has also donned the hat of a producer for the film, in which she essays the lead role.

The 'Mission Mangal' actor put out the intriguing first look from the flick on Instagram where she seems essaying the role of a mother as she keeps her hand on a kid's head, and appears to be giving him a head massage, while she's seen lost in her thoughts.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Ek kahaani sunoge...?" Presenting the first look of my first short film as producer and also as an actor #Natkhat. @rsvpmovies #ronniescrewvala @sanayairanizohrabi @shaanvs @annukampa_harsh."



The short film is helmed by Shaan Vyas and produced by Ronnie Srewvala and Vidya Balan.

Earlier in July, last year the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' star announced her new project by sharing a picture of the clapperboard of the film. She wrote: "I'm happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor... The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role....that of producer... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas propelled me in that direction...Can't wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me."

Balan will also be seen in the biographical film 'Shakuntala Devi,' and following the trend of the online release of films during the coronavirus pandemic, the flick will be released on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

