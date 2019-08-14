Vidya Balan shares cover of 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar' on the late actor's birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): What better than remembering the legacy of India's 'first female superstar' Sridevi than through a book dedicated to her? As a tribute to the late actor on her birth anniversary, Vidya Balan put out the cover of a book dedicated to and featuring late actor Sridevi on Instagram.

The upcoming book 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar' dedicated to Indian cinema's star actor is being published by Penguin books as Vidya shared on her profile. She also paid glowing tributes to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary.

She wrote, "I am honoured and delighted to officially launch the Cover of the Penguin book on the iconic SRIDEVI on her 56th birthday today titled ,SRIDEVI: GIRL WOMAN SUPERSTAR commemorating the legend's larger-than-life magic spread over five decades."



Sridevi passed away last year but her charm lives on even today and she lives in the memories of her loved ones and fans. A slew of celebrities including her daughter Janhvi Kapoor reminisced the late star and put out some heartfelt posts on social media.

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor too wrote a heartwarming post on Instagram saying that she "laughed and cried" together with Sridevi.

Last year, the film division, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised a special screening of Sridevi's movies in order to celebrate her 55th birth anniversary.

Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. The late actor would have turned 56 today.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', and 'English Vinglish' among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

However, her last film was 'Mom' for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously. (ANI)

