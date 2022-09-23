Vidya Balan shares hilarious video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Actor Vidya Balan hopped on to a new trend and created a video on the viral Punjabi dialogue, which she shared on social media.

Vidya took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and dropped a reel where she was seen recreating a trending dialogue while wearing a black hoodie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0AtYYj1hw/

Vidya recreated a Punjabi dialogue which means, "Sometimes after listening to you, I strongly feel I should just enter the cell phone itself to give you two tight slaps."

The 'Shakuntala Devi' actor makes funny expressions at the end of the video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, " Call me."

As soon as she posted the video, fans and industry friends flooded the post with laughter and heart emoticons in the comment section.



Actor Mahekk Chahal reacted with smile emojis.



Recently, Vidya Balan won the Best Actress Critics award for her movie Sherni at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai.

'Sherni' is a fictional story that takes us on the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict. Directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar.

Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Vishnuvardhan, and Pankaj Tripathi have also bagged trophies at the 67th Filmfare Awards in different categories.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the 'Parineeta' actor was last seen with Shefali Shah in the film 'Jalsa', which is a production of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received a decent response from the netizens.

She will soon be seen in 'Neeyat' and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. (ANI)

