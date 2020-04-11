Vidya Balan shares throwback photo shoot video dressed up as joker

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Actor Vidya Balan shared a video of a photo-shoot celebrating 'Throwback Saturday' where she was seen dressed up as a joker in tribute to late veteran actor Raj Kapoor from 1970 film 'Mera Naam Joker' in a social media post.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback video reminiscing the shoot in which she dressed up as a joker and remembered the 'one and only' Raj Kapoor.

In the video, the 'Kahaani' actor is seen dressed up in black pants, white short with red polka dots, with a red bow tie while she carries the make-up of a joker with a red pom-pom on her nose. Vidya is seen swinging and carrying the look of a joker gracefully while she holds the cut out of a red heart as a prop while she poses for the photoshoot.

The 'Mission Mangal' star captioned the post as, "Jeena yahaan marna yahaan ,iske siva jaana kahaan !? @filmfare @jiteshpillaai @bosejayati #the1nOnlyRajKapoor ..... #throwbacksaturday"

(ANI)