Vidya Balan wraps up shooting of 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer'

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Vidya Balan on Wednesday announced the shooting wrap-up of her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' in which she will play the role of the ace mathematician.

The actor shared pictures from the sets of the film where the entire cast and crew is celebrating by cutting a cake.

In the snaps, Vidya is seen posing with director Anu Menon and producer Vikram Malhotra while cutting the cake.



In the second clip, the star is enjoying the delicious dessert with her team.



"Shootwrap on Shakuntala Devi,' she captioned the pictures.

The film based on the life of the mathematical is slated to hit theatres during summer 2020.

Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.



Although she never received any formal education her love for numbers won her several awards. (ANI)

