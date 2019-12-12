Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer' to release in May 2020

New Delhi (India), Dec 12 (ANI): Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer' in which she plays the titular role will hit the screens on May 8, next year.

Vidya, in a video posted on her Instagram, revealed the date with a maths riddle.

"Get ready to be enamoured by her wit, charm & of course, genius! Watch the video to know when #ShakuntalaDevi is coming to theatres near you!@sanyamalhotra_ @senguptajisshu @theamitsadh @directormenon @sonypicsprodns @abundantiaent @ivikramix @sonypicturesin," she wrote.

Helmed by Anu Menon, the story revolves around Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips. Popularly known as 'mental calculator', her unique talent was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

The biographical film will also see other stars as Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles.

Vidya had paid tributes to the genius on her 90th birth anniversary on November 4. (ANI)

