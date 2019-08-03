Image Courtesy: Instagram (Taran Adarsh)
Image Courtesy: Instagram (Taran Adarsh)

Vidyut Jammwal bags two awards in Jackie Chan Action Film Week

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal bagged two prestigious awards in China for his last release 'Junglee'.
Vidyut won 'Best action sequence choreographer' and 'Special jury prize for best action family film' awards at the 5th Jackie Chan Action Film Week in China, reported film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle.
"Top honours for Vidyut Jammwal and his movie #Junglee... Wins two major awards at the prestigious 5th Jackie Chan Action Film Week in #China: * Best action sequence choreographer * Special jury prize for best action family film," he noted.The film 'Junglee' was helmed by 'The Mask' and 'The Scorpion King' fame director Chuck Russell. The film was based on the unique relationship between human and animals. Besides the action hero, the movie also featured elephants.
Vidyut will next be seen in 'Commando 3' sequel revolved around Commando Karanveer Singh Dogran essayed by Vidyut, an International spy who goes on a black money trail along with Bhavna Reddy, essayed by Adah Sharma from India to Bankok.
The power packed action sequel of the film was directed Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. (ANI)

