Vidyut Jammwal meditates in snow, check out how netizens react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Actor Vidyut Jammwal never leaves a chance to surprise his fans. After wowing fans with his stunts in the trailer of 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha', he has now caught everyone's eyeballs with his meditation video.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut dropped a clip in which he is seen meditating in the snow. The video showcases him performing a series of kriyas to control breathing.



He shared that every martial artist has to "hit different levels of physical abilities and this kind of meditation is his way of unlocking a whole new zone".

Vidyut will soon be releasing a three-hour detailed video on how to control breathing through the mind and the mind through breathing.

"Kalaripayattu says...There is a Yogi within waiting to rise," he captioned the clip, leaving everyone stunned.

"Wowwwww I am speechless, how can you handle the cold? Here I can't even survive the winter in Mauritius, I have to use a heater. Bahut hi Shakti Hain aap Mein," a social media user commented.

"This is incredible," another one wrote.

"Wowwww. You are an inspiration," an Instagram user commented.

A few months ago, Vidyut took a dip in Kashmir's semi-frozen lake at -8 degrees Celsius.



"If someone (including your own mind) tells you that this is difficult, the thought comes from no experience...it's simple, do it. Break your own barriers," Vidyut wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip, in which he's seen taking off his warm clothes and snow boots to take a dip in the frozen water.

Speaking of Vidyut's film projects, he is all set to come up with ' 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha', which will be out in theatres on 8th July 2022. He also has IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana in his kitty. (ANI)