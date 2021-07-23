Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz' sequel goes on floors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Keeping fans on their toes after announcing the sequel to the hit film 'Khuda Hafiz', makers have disclosed that the filming of the much-awaited project has officially begun on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak shared a picture with co-producer Abhishek Pathak, director Faruk Kabir and the lead actors Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. In the picture, he could be seen holding the movie's clapboard.

Actors Vidyut, Shivaleeka, and the movie's writer-director Faruk also re-shared his post with the same caption that read, "A story meant to redefine INTENSE! Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha hits the floors."





According to Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet, the filming of the movie began in Mumbai.

The action thriller has been lauded by fans, critics, and several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

'Khuda Haafiz' also features Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles. The movie was released on August 14 on Hotstar VIP. (ANI)

