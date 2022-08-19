Vignesh. Nayanthara share latest romantic pictures from Spain trip

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): South director and producer Vignesh Shivan, on Thursday, dropped some romantic pictures with his wife Nayanthara from their trip to Spain.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh shared a string of pictures which he captioned. "Love Life," followed by red heart emoticons.



In the first picture, the newly married couple can be seen posing on the streets of Valencia, looking deep into each other's eyes.

In another picture, Nayanthara can be seen leaning against her husband, as he takes the support of a pillar.



In the third picture, the duo can be seen walking hand in hand on the streets of Spain.



In the next romantic picture, Nayanthara and Vignesh strike a cute pose.



In the last picture, the couple can be seen in a ballroom dance pose looking deep into each other's eyes.



Soon after Vignesh shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Couple goals" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "LOVE LOVEE LOVVEEEEE THESSEEEE"

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 37-year-old Kollywood actor was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in 'O2', a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

She will be next seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Mohan Lal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022 and in director Atlee's next action thriller film 'Jawaan' with Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. (ANI)