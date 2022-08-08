Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday enjoy Gujarati thali after 'Liger' promotions

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday along with south actor Vijay Deverakonda enjoyed grand Gujarati after a long day of promotions of their upcoming film 'Liger'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Khaali Peeli' actor shared a video on her story, in which she can be seen having a Gujarati thali with her co-actor Vijay.



In the video, the 'Student of the year 2' actor could be seen asking, "Vijay are you excited?"

To which he replied, "Super-duper excited. Look at this spread."



In another boomerang video on her story, Ananya could be seen holding a glass of tea in her hand, with the text "My two favourites Liger and Chai" written on it.



Both Ananya and Vijay are currently busy promoting their upcoming sports action film 'Liger' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing. Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, 'Akdi Pakdi,' 'Waat Laga Denge,' and 'Aafat,' which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022. (ANI)

