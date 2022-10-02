Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami's silent film 'Gandhi Talks' teaser out now

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers of the upcoming dark comedy 'Gandhi Talks' unveiled the teaser of the film.

Relive the silent film era!@zeestudiosofficial proudly presents #GandhiTalks, a dark comedy starring @actorvijaysethupathi #ArvindSwami @aditiraohydari @siddharth23oct in an @arrahman musical. #ComingSoon."

Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar 'Gandhi Talks' brings back the silent film era, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, south actor Arvind Swami, Siddharth Jadhav and actor Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

The AR Rahman musical is set to release in 2023.

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, fans seemed excited to watch this silent dark comedy.

"So good can't wait," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, " Superbbbbbb "

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in director Sriram Raghvan's upcoming thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Katrina Kaif.

Apart from that, he will be soon making his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series 'Farzi'. Helmed by Raj and DK, the series also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

On the other hand, Aditi is known for her amazing performances in films like 'Rockstar', 'Padmaavat', 'Hey Sinamika', 'Bhoomi' and 'Murder 3'. (ANI)