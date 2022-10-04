Vijay Varma finishes shooting for 'Mirzapur 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma has completed shooting for 'Mirzapur 3'.

On Tuesday, Vijay took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his vanity van. One of the images features a wrap-up cake he received from the team.



"Picture wrap for Mirzapur season 3," the text on the cake read.



"Season wrap for me!#Mirzapur3.Absolutely delightful to work with the fam again.@excelmovies @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @gurmmeetsingh," Vijay captioned the post.

'Mirzapur' was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The Prime Video series first premiered in 2018. The second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most watched shows in India. In the show, Vijay plays a dual role.

Apart from 'Mirzapur', Vijay, who is currently basking in the success of 'Darlings', has a film based on 'The Devotion of Suspect X' in his kitty. In the movie, he will share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also has Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha and Sumit Saxena's untitled project in the pipeline. (ANI)