Vijay Varma opens up about role in 'Dahaad'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma will be seen in an interesting role in 'Dahaad'.

The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer which received a thumbs-up from the audience.



Talking about all the praises that Vijay is receiving after the trailer, he said, "I am thrilled to see everybody's reaction to Dahaad's trailer, it feels surreal. All my close ones, industry friends, my family members and fans are messaging me relentlessly after watching it, wondering what lies ahead. The reaction is overwhelming but is not something that we had not expected."

He also shared details about his character.

"I remember, when I had first received the script from Reema, I finished reading it in one go. The character is so well-written and is nattily edgy, which is why I was instantly drawn towards it. Now, I can not wait for Dahaad to release and for people to watch it since there is so much more in store for them," Vijay added.

'Dahaad' will be out on Prime Video soon.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh and 'Murder Mubarak' directed by Homi Adajania. (ANI)

