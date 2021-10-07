Vijay Varma reminded of 'Interstellar' at surreal spot in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Actor Vijay Varma, who is currently shooting for a new project in Varanasi, recently explored a "surreal spot" that reminded him of a scene from the film 'Interstellar'.

It was the Latif Shah Dam, seeing which, the actor thought of the "giant wave" scene from the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay shared a series of pictures and videos from that "magical" spot and wrote, "Stole a few mins from the shoot yesterday to visit this surreal spot close to our shoot location. This dam reminded me of the giant wave from Interstellar. Absolutely Magical. #crewlife."





He also shared his "wonderful" experience of visiting a Dargah by the dam along with a handful of cast and crew members.

"Shooting in and around Varanasi has been a wonderful experience so far. Recently I visited the Latif Shah Dam waterfall and the scenic beauty of it is just wow, especially during monsoon time. By the dam, there is the wonderful Dargah and I could not help myself but visit it. One fine day I just left the set of the film without informing anyone and took along a few of my staff members and a co-actor along with me and visited the place and it was really wonderful experience," he said.

Recently, the actor had also visited the holy places of Varanasi and explored the city's famous street food.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay currently has 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt, 'Hurdang' with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha and 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha as a part of his upcoming release slate. (ANI)

