'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan's item number 'Alcoholia' teaser out

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' on Friday, unveiled the teaser of Hrithik Roshan's dance song 'Alcoholia'.

Taking to Instagram, director Pushkar and Gayatri shared the teaser of the song which they captioned, "Get ready to let go & dance like no one is watching with Vedha! #Alcoholia out tomorrow @hrithikroshan."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the teaser, actor Hrithik Roshan could be seen in a groovy mood, celebrating with his gang in the first song of his upcoming action thriller film.

The track is sung by Vishal-Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, and Ananya Chakraborty. The music is given by the hit duo Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

Soon after the teaser of 'Alcoholia' was out, fans seem excited about the upcoming song, as they can't wait to watch the 'Dhoom: 2' actor to get back on the dance floor after three years.

Hrithik was last seen dancing in the film 'War' in 2019.

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik will be also seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. (ANI)